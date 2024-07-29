World Cup bidders give FIFA their detailed plans in Paris to host the tournaments in 2030 and 2034

PARIS (AP) — FIFA has been doing business in Paris with its future hosts of the men’s World Cup including Saudi Arabia. FIFA says it received in Paris formal bid books from leaders of seven member federations which are exclusive bidders for the World Cups of 2030 and 2034. The 2030 World Cup is being co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco plus South American neighbors Argentina, Paraguay and inaugural 1930 host Uruguay, who each get one game. Saudi Arabia is the 2034 World Cup candidate. FIFA member federations should approve the winners at a December online meeting.

