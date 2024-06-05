World Cup bidder Saudi Arabia accused of abusing migrant workers ahead of FIFA decision

GENEVA (AP) — A global group of trade unions is accusing Saudi Arabia of abusing migrant workers in a complaint filed with a UN-backed labor organization, which comes as FIFA prepares to confirm the oil-rich kingdom as host of the 2034 World Cup. The complaint filed by Building and Wood Workers’ International urged the International Labor Organization to investigate Saudi Arabia for “severe human rights abuses and wage theft,” which it said affected at least 21,000 workers over the past decade. Saudi Arabia is planning massive construction as part of the Vision 2030 project to modernize its society and economy.

