World champion Tamirat Tola headlines an elite field for the Sydney Marathon

SYDNEY (AP) — Men’s world champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia and 2022 Paris Marathon women’s champion Judith Jeptum Korir of Kenya will headline the fields for the Sydney Marathon in September. Organizers say it will be the fastest and most decorated elite field in the Sydney Marathon’s history. Tola will compete in Australia for the first time and will be up against defending champion Moses Kibet, who holds the record for the fastest marathon time ever run in Australia. Sydney is a candidate for the World Marathon Majors, a series of elite events that includes New York, London, Berlin, Boston, Tokyo and Chicago. The new marathon route takes in some of Sydney’s most historic landmarks, including the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House.

