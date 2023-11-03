World champion runner Norah Jeruto’s doping suspension lifted over claims of ulcers and COVID-19

MONACO (AP) — World champion steeplechase runner Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan has been cleared of doping after arguing that ulcers and a bout of COVID-19 could explain unusual blood test results. The Kenya-born Jeruto won the 3,000-meter steeplechase title for Kazakhstan at last year’s world championships in Eugene, Ore. She couldn’t defend it at this year’s competition after she was charged in April with doping. A disciplinary panel dismissed the charge and lifted the suspension in a decision dated Oct. 27 and published Friday. That leaves Jeruto free to compete at next year’s Paris Olympics.

