World champion Henrik Kristoffersen wins World Cup slalom for 1st victory in nearly 2 years

VAL d’ISERE, France (AP) — World champion Henrik Kristoffersen has won a men’s World Cup slalom after first-run leader Steven Amiez saw his dreams of a first victory dashed. Kristoffersen had two flawless runs on the challenging Face de Bellevarde course to finish 0.52 seconds ahead of Norwegian teammate Atle Lie McGrath and 0.89 faster than Loic Meillard of Switzerland. It was a first victory for Kristoffersen since he triumphed in the world championships in February 2023. Olympic champion Clement Noel had won the two previous slalom races this season but was out injured.

