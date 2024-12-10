World champion cyclist Dennis pleads guilty to lesser charge over death of his wife

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis has negotiated a plea deal with prosecutors over the death of his wife, fellow Australian Olympian Melissa Hoskins. The 34-year-old Dennis will not be held responsible for Hoskins’ death but has pleaded guilty to a charge that carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison. Dennis appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court to answer charges of dangerous driving causing death and an aggravated charge of driving without due care. Dennis, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was released on continuing bail and committed to the District Court for sentencing on Jan. 24.

