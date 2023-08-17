World champ holder Ryan Crouser dials in new shot-put technique, reaching new world-record distances

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
FILE - Ryan Crouser of United States competes in the men's shot put during the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima athletics meeting at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2023. To gain a little more distance, shot put world-record holder Ryan Crouser overhauled his mechanics in the offseason. It led to the creation of what's been called the "Crouser Slide," a revamped technique that just might be copied and studied in an event that doesn't welcome innovation all that often. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Valentin Flauraud]

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Shot put world record holder Ryan Crouser overhauled his mechanics in the offseason to gain a little more distance. It led to the creation of what’s been called the “Crouser Slide.” His adaptation may not be as revolutionary as the “Fosbury Flop.” That high-jump style was developed in the 1960s and transformed the event. But it’s already proving big for Crouser as the two-time Olympic champion recently broke his own world record using his new style. His attempt on May 27 in Los Angeles measured 23.56 meters to break his world mark.

