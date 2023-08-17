World champ holder Ryan Crouser dials in new shot-put technique, reaching new world-record distances

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Shot put world record holder Ryan Crouser overhauled his mechanics in the offseason to gain a little more distance. It led to the creation of what’s been called the “Crouser Slide.” His adaptation may not be as revolutionary as the “Fosbury Flop.” That high-jump style was developed in the 1960s and transformed the event. But it’s already proving big for Crouser as the two-time Olympic champion recently broke his own world record using his new style. His attempt on May 27 in Los Angeles measured 23.56 meters to break his world mark.

