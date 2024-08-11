World Boxing to announce major increase in membership after Paris in its bid to save Olympic boxing

PARIS (AP) — World Boxing expects to expand its membership base to more than 50 national federations in the weeks after the conclusion of the tumultuous Paris Olympics. Boris Van Der Vorst, the president of the organization, tells The Associated Press he is leaving Paris even more confident his sport can pull off “the greatest comeback story ever in the Olympic movement.” World Boxing is an alternative to the Russian-dominated International Boxing Association, which has been banished from the Olympic movement. Boxing is not currently on the program for the 2028 Olympics, and the International Olympic Committee has repeatedly said the sport must find a new governing body to be there.

