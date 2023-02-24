World Baseball Classic in Japan to still feature masks

By STEPHEN WADE The Associated Press
Fans for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, a Japanese major league baseball team, cheer during the team's pre-season game against the Yomiuri Giants in Urasoe, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Fans of the upcoming World Baseball Classic are going to see two versions, depending if the games are in the United States, Taiwan, or Japan. (Takahiko Kanbara/Kyodo News via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Takahiko Kanbara]

TOKYO (AP) — Fans of the upcoming World Baseball Classic are going to see two versions, depending if the games are in the United States, Taiwan, or Japan. In the United States and Taiwan, fans can cheer and need not wear masks. Taiwan dropped most of its mask mandates this week. For Japan, it’s slightly more complicated as COVID rules are changing more slowly. Cheering will be allowed but masks are likely to remain in place at the Tokyo Dome.

