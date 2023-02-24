World Baseball Classic in Japan to still feature masks

TOKYO (AP) — Fans of the upcoming World Baseball Classic are going to see two versions, depending if the games are in the United States, Taiwan, or Japan. In the United States and Taiwan, fans can cheer and need not wear masks. Taiwan dropped most of its mask mandates this week. For Japan, it’s slightly more complicated as COVID rules are changing more slowly. Cheering will be allowed but masks are likely to remain in place at the Tokyo Dome.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Baseball fans cheer during a pre-season game between the Tokyo Yakult Swallows and the Yomiuri Giants in the Japanese major league baseball in Urasoe, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Fans of the upcoming World Baseball Classic are going to see two versions, depending if the games are in the United States, Taiwan, or Japan. (Takahiko Kanbara/Kyodo News via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Takahiko Kanbara
A fan for the Yomiuri Giants, a Japanese major league baseball team, cheers during the team's pre-season game against the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in Urasoe, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Fans of the upcoming World Baseball Classic are going to see two versions, depending if the games are in the United States, Taiwan, or Japan. (Takahiko Kanbara/Kyodo News via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Takahiko Kanbara