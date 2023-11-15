Workman powers Jacksonville to 85-68 victory over Georgia Southern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Workman scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to power Jacksonville to an 85-68 victory over Georgia Southern. Workman made 5 of 6 shots with two 3-pointers for the Dolphins (2-1), also sinking 7 of 8 free throws. He blocked three shots. Robert McCray V finished with 17 points and five assists. Russell Dean had 14 points and four assists to pace the Eagles (0-3).

