Workhorse Watson carries Memphis to 44-38 overtime win, blunting Charlotte’s hopes of an upset

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw two touchdown passes and Blake Watson ran for a pair of scores and Memphis beat upset-minded Charlotte 44-38 in overtime. Charlotte missed a field goal to start overtime and left Memphis in a position needing just a score to end it. Watson proceeded to carry the ball five times for 25 yards and his 2-yard scoring plunge ended the game. Wilson ran for 198 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns for the 49ers. Hahsaun Wilson ran for 198 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns for the 49ers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.