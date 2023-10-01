Wooten, Harper propel Mercer to 38-3 romp over VMI

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Al Wooten II scored on a 76-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, Devron Harper returned the first punt of the second half 73 yards for a score and Mercer cruised to a 38-3 victory over VMI. Wooten finished with 164 yards and two scores on just 12 carries, adding a 19-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Mercer (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference). Mercer’s defense forced two turnovers in the second quarter and the Bears turned them into touchdowns for a 21-0 lead. The lone score for VMI (2-3, 1-1) was Caden Beck’s 46-yard field goal in the third quarter.

