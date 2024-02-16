Woolley, Fair combine for 16 fourth-quarter points and No. 19 Syracuse women beat Miami 71-60

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Georgia Woolley scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, Dyaisha Fair had 11 points, including two 3-pointers in the final minute, and No. 19 Syracuse beat Miami 71-60. It was Syracuse’s first win in Coral Gables since Dec. 10, 2020. Syracuse was ahead by 17 points entering the fourth before Miami scored 14 of the next 18 points to get within 57-50. Woolley ended the threat with a jumper from the free-throw line. The Hurricanes got as close as five points, 61-56, in the fourth after Ja’Leah Williams’ steal and fast-break layup. But Syracuse grabbed three offensive rebounds on its next possession and Woolley sank a 3-pointer with 1:41 left for a 64-56 lead. Fair sank a wide open 3-pointer with 59.8 seconds left to seal it.

