Woolery’s 3-run homer puts No. 6 UCLA over No. 14 Alabama 4-1 in Women’s College World Series opener

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jordan Woolery’s three-run homer in the sixth lifted No. 6 UCLA to a 4-1 win over No. 14 Alabama in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams. Woolery’s blast against Alabama’s Kayla Beaver came with two outs Thursday and broke a 1-1 tie. Taylor Tinsley got the win for UCLA in three innings of shutout relief. She stepped in for Kaitlyn Terry, who allowed one run on four hits in four innings. Maya Brady had two hits for UCLA, which won its 14th straight. The Bruins haven’t lost since April 27.

