Wooldridge throws for 3 TDs and runs for a 4th to power Louisiana past Northwestern State, 38-13

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Ben Wooldridge threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth to power Louisiana to a 38-13 season-opening win over Northwestern State. The Ragin’ Cajuns got on the board first when Dre’lyn Washington broke off a 62-yard touchdown runs barely three minutes into the game. Wooldridge added a 24-yard scoring run early in the second quarter and added a 32-yard scoring pass to Robert Williams three minutes later. Wooldridge opened the second-half scoring with a 50-yard strike to Peter LeBlanc and capped his day by hitting Tavion Smith from 21 yards out with five minutes left.

