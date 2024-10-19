Wooldridge throws 3 TD passes, runs for another in Ragin’ Cajuns’ 34-24 win over Chanticleers

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Ben Wooldridge threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Louisiana-Lafayette to a 34-24 victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday for the Ragin’ Cajuns’ fourth straight win. Kenneth Almendares kicked three field goals, becoming the Ragin’ Cajuns career leader with 56, including a 38-yarder that gave Louisiana the lead for good with five minutes remaining. A few minutes later, Wooldridge turned an extended scramble into a 59-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Carter. Wooldridge completed 27 passes on 36 attempts for 373 yards, a career high. Carter had seven catches for a career-high 149 yards and Bill Davis ran for a career-best 110 yards on 19 carries.

