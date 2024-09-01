Wooldridge helps Louisiana-Lafayette beat Grambling 40-10

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Ben Wooldridge threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette broke it open in the second quarter beat Grambling 40-10 in a season opener. Dre’lyn Washington scored on a 6-yard run on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ first offensive possession that spanned 82 yards in eight plays. Louisiana made it a two-touchdown lead when Wooldridge completed a 13-yard touchdown to Harvey Broussard early in the second. In the third, Wooldridge threw a 10-yard touchdown to Terrance Carter with 8:46 remaining in the quarter for a 37-0 advantage. Grambling finally scored when Ke’travion Hargrove crashed in from the 1 ending a nine-play, 75-yard drive.

