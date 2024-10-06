Wooldridge and Washington lead Louisiana-Lafayette to 23-13 win over Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Ben Wooldridge threw a touchdown pass, Dre’lyn Washington ran for 91 yards and a score and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Southern Miss 23-13 in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Wooldridge’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Lance LeGendre and Washington’s 21-yard TD run, each in the second quarter, gave Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-7 lead midway through the period. Kenyon Clay scored on a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs, the second with 1:40 left to play before halftime and Southern Miss trailed just 17-13. Wooldridge completed 22 of 30 passes for 222 yards for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1, 1-0). Southern Miss (1-4, 0-1) was held to 177 yards overall.

