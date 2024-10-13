Wooldridge and Louisiana-Lafayette defense come up big in 34-24 win over Appalachian State

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Ben Wooldridge accounted for three touchdowns, Landon Burton recovered a fumbled ball in the end zone in the fourth quarter, and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Appalachian State 34-24. With 13:32 remaining in the game, Louisiana-Lafayette’s Justin Agu recovered a fumbled ball and returned it 70 yards to the Appalachian State 7-yard line. On the next play, Bill Davis fumbled the ball and Burton recovered it in the end zone to stretch the Louisiana-Lafayette lead to 27-17. Wooldridge ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:03 to play, sandwiched between a pair of Tyrone Lewis Jr. interceptions, to seal it for Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference).

