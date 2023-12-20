Woolbright’s game-winning layup sends Western Carolina past Vanderbilt 63-62

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and his driving layup with 1.5 seconds to go sent Western Carolina to a 63-62 win over Vanderbilt. Despite the fact Western Carolina led for 30:06, the Commodores appeared poised to close it out when Tyrin Lawrence made two foul shots to give the Commodores their biggest lead of the game at 60-53 with 3:12 left. But Western Carolina responded with a 3-pointer from Tre Jackson and Russell Jackson Jr. made three foul shots with 2:17 remaining. The next three combined offensive possessions failed to produce points before Woolbright made a layup with 51 left.

