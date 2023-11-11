Woolbright, Jones lead Western Carolina to 71-61 victory over Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright scored 22 points, Russell Jones Jr. added 20 points, and Western Carolina knocked off Notre Dame 71-61. Woolbright added 11 rebounds for his 11th career double-double. Although he was just 5 for 20 from the field, he made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. Jones was 8-for-11 shooting. Leading 55-39 with 12 1/2 minutes to go, the Catamounts went ice cold, making two of their next 15 shots as Notre Dame got to within 62-59. Freshman Carey Booth scored eight points in Notre Dame’s 20-7 run. Notre Dame then went cold, missing several shots and going scoreless over the next 3 minutes as Western Carolina extended its lead back to double digits.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.