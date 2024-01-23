Wooh sends Cameroon into Africa Cup last 16 with 3-2 win over Gambia. Ghana is eliminated

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Christopher Wooh was the last player to score in an extraordinary period of stoppage time as Cameroon has defeated Gambia 3-2 to stave off an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations. Gambia defender Muhammed Sanneh set off wild celebrations when he scored two minutes after Wooh. But it was overturned after a VAR check showed he scored with his hand. Cameroon clinched its place in the knockout stage because the five-time champion scored more goals than Guinea which lost 2-0 to group winner Senegal in the other Group C game. Cameroon’s win also eliminated Ghana.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.