Wooga Poplar scores 25 points, leads No. 24 Miami to 84-77 win over La Salle

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wooga Poplar scored a career-high 25 points as No. 24 Miami beat La Salle 84-77 on Saturday. Norchad Omier finished with 23 points and Matthew Cleveland had 14 for the Hurricanes (8-2). Nijel Pack was Miami’s fourth double-figure scorer with 11. Poplar, who averages a team-leading 15.6 points, landed awkwardly on his left foot after an unsuccessful dunk attempt late in the first half. Poplar limped off the court but returned for layup drills before the second half. Khalil Brantley scored 23 points and Daeshon Shepherd added 15 for the Explorers (8-3). La Salle rallied from an 18-point deficit early in the second half and got within 71-67 on Andres Marrero’s 3-pointer with 4:24 remaining. Miami responded with six unanswered points to secure the win.

