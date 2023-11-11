Wooga Poplar scores 23 points to lead No. 13 Miami to 88-72 win over UCF

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wooga Poplar scored 23 points and No. 13 Miami beat UCF 88-72. The junior guard shot 6 of 8 from the field and was perfect on five 3-point attempts. Norchad Omier had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Bensley Joseph finished with 15 points, Matthew Cleveland added 12 and Nijel Pack 11 for the Hurricanes (2-0), who never trailed. The Knights (1-1) rallied from an 18-point deficit early in the second half and got to within six points at 68-62 on Demarr Langford Jr.’s jumper with 6: 11 remaining. But the Hurricanes countered with seven unanswered points, capped by Poplar’s 3-pointer with 3:51 remaining.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.