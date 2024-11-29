Woodson accounts for 3 TDs in the fourth quarter to help Navy beat East Carolina 34-20

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Braxton Woodson accounted for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Navy beat East Carolina 34-20 on Friday.Woodson threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Kent to give Navy a 21-6 lead with 10:48 remaining. East Carolina answered with a 16-play, 78-yard drive, capped by Katin Houser’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Winston Wright Jr., to pull to 21-13 with 5:35 to play. Woodson broke loose for a 38-yard touchdown run with 2:49 left and added a 10-yard TD run for a 34-13 Navy lead. Houser threw two touchdown passes for East Carolina (7-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference), which snapped a four-game win streak.

