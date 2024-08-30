Woods wins 13th Vuelta stage, Roglic takes another bite into O’Connor’s lead

PUERTO DE ANCARES, Spain (AP) — Michael Woods has won the mountainous 13th stage of the Spanish Vuelta for his third career win at the three-week race. The Canadian cyclist for Israel Premier Tech dropped the other breakaway riders and finished the 176-kilometer (109-mile) route from Lugo to a category-one finish at Puerto de Ancares 45 seconds ahead of runner-up Mauro Schmid. Primoz Roglic took another bite out of the race lead held by Ben O’Connor. O’Connor has seen his five-minute lead over Roglic from last week shrink to a 1:21 gap over the three-time Vuelta champion.

