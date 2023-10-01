Woods runs for 183 yards and 5 TDs as Idaho edges rival Eastern Washington 44-36

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Anthony Woods ran for 183 yards and five touchdowns, Nick Romano ran for 129 yards and Idaho pounded out a 44-36 win over Eastern Washington. The Vandals, ranked sixth in the FCS coaches’ poll, trailed 28-21 midway through the third quarter before scoring 23 straight points to take a 44-28 lead on Woods’ 60-yard run. EWU chewed up almost half of the third quarter before taking the lead on Jared Taylor’s 4-yard run. But the Vandals got a long kickoff return leading to Woods tying the game on a 4-yard run. Eastern scored the last touchdown, a 17-yard Taylor run with 6:37 to play, but Idaho ran out the clock with a 14-play drive that ended on EWU’s 12.

