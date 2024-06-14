Woods misses the cut, extends majors run of over-par rounds in US Open at Pinehurst No. 2

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Tiger Woods missed the cut at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 after posting a 7-over through the first two rounds. The three-time Open champion went 3-over 73 on Friday to close his stay at the Donald Ross course marked by tricky domed greens and sandy native areas instead of traditional rough. It marked his 13th consecutive round without breaking par in a major. Woods had a birdie on the fourth hole for some early momentum. But he went on to have four bogeys and a few close calls on birdie putts that could have changed his trajectory.

