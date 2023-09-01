Woods, Hatten, Woods help Idaho Vandals open season with 42-17 victory over Lamar Cardinals

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Gavani McCoy threw two touchdown passes to Hayden Hatten, Anthony Woods ran for two scores and Idaho opened the season with a 42-17 victory over Lamar. McCoy was 14 of 19 for 164 of Idaho’s 224 yards passing with his two TD passes plus an interception. Woods rushed for 138 of the Vandals’ 273 yards rushing on 13 carries including a 93-yarder, the second-longest run in Vandals history. Hatten, last season’s Big Sky Conference offensive MVP, had 86 yards on six receptions and threw a 45-yard TD to a wide-open Nick Romano off a double pass.

