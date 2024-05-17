Woods gets stuck in sand, makes two early triples en route to a 77 and will miss the cut at PGA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tiger Woods will miss the cut at the PGA Championship after making two triple-bogeys over his first four holes on the way to a round of 6-over-par 77. Woods finished the two rounds at Valhalla, the site of his 2000 title, at 7 over and left the course tied for 136th place. The top 70 and ties will move to the weekend. When Woods finished his round, he was eight shots behind the projected cut line. This will be the fifth time Woods misses the cut at the PGA, and the first since 2019. It marked his 13th missed cut at a major since he turned pro in 1997.

