Woods’ 3 at the buzzer lifts Washington past California, 77-75

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. fielded a long, high pass inside the Cal logo at center court, dribbled once before firing a quick pass to a wide open Moses Wood in the corner for a game-winning 3-pointer at the horn to lift Washington to a 77-75 win over California. The come-from-behind win gives Washington six straight wins over the Golden Bears and 10 wins in the last 13 meetings. The Huskies now lead the all-time series, 88-87.

