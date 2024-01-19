Woods’ 3 at the buzzer lifts Washington past California, 77-75

By The Associated Press
Washington forward Moses Wood shoots while defended by California guard Jalen Celestine and forward Fardaws Aimaq, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. fielded a long, high pass inside the Cal logo at center court, dribbled once before firing a quick pass to a wide open Moses Wood in the corner for a game-winning 3-pointer at the horn to lift Washington to a 77-75 win over California. The come-from-behind win gives Washington six straight wins over the Golden Bears and 10 wins in the last 13 meetings. The Huskies now lead the all-time series, 88-87.

