Woodbury leads Utah Valley over Colorado 81-69 in NIT

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Trey Woodbury scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half and Utah Valley defeated Colorado 81-69 in the second round of the NIT. Woodbury sank 11 of 15 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers for the Wolverines (27-8), who advance to play Cincinnati (23-12) in the quarterfinals. Justin Harmon added 18 points and seven rebounds. Le’Tre Darthard finished with 13 points and three steals, while Aziz Bandaogo had 12 points and seven boards. Lawson Lovering scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Buffaloes (18-17).

