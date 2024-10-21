Wood strikes again to give Nottingham Forest 1-0 win over Crystal Palace

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Chris Wood’s fifth goal of the season has given Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. The New Zealander struck 19 minutes into the second half to lift his side into the top half of the table on Monday. Forest moves into eighth place and has 13 points from eight matches. Palace forced Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels to make two fine saves but struggled in the final third and it remains third from bottom without a win.

