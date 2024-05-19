Wood scores 2 as Nottingham Forest ensures Premier League survival by beating Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Chris Wood made certain of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League status by scoring both goals in a 2-1 final-day win over already relegated Burnley. Forest had all but assured another season in the topflight as it entered the day three points ahead of Luton and with a 12-goal cushion in goal difference, and Wood’s two goals inside the opening 15 minutes removed any remaining doubt. Josh Cullen pulled one back with a deflected strike the hosts in the 72nd minute but there was never any drama as Luton lost 4-2 to Fulham to go down alongside Burnley and Sheffield United. Wood, who spent five years at Burnley and remains the club’s top scorer in the Premier Leauge, took his season tally to 15 goals for Forest.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.