Wood, Petrovic rally Revolution to 2-1 victory over Toronto

By The Associated Press
Toronto FC's C.J. Sapong (9) heads the ball next to New England Revolution's Brandon Bye (15) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bobby Wood had a goal and an assist, Djordje Petrovic made a career-high nine saves and the New England Revolution rallied for a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC. New England (10-3-6) upped its unbeaten streak at home to a club-record 10. The Revolution, however, beat Toronto (3-7-10) at home for the first time in five tries. New England beat Toronto 2-0 on the road earlier this season.

