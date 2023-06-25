Wood, Petrovic rally Revolution to 2-1 victory over Toronto

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bobby Wood had a goal and an assist, Djordje Petrovic made a career-high nine saves and the New England Revolution rallied for a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC. New England (10-3-6) upped its unbeaten streak at home to a club-record 10. The Revolution, however, beat Toronto (3-7-10) at home for the first time in five tries. New England beat Toronto 2-0 on the road earlier this season.

