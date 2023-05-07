Wood, Jones lead Revolution to 2-0 victory over Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Bobby Wood scored a first-half goal, DeJuan Jones found the net in the second half and the New England Revolution dispatched Toronto FC 2-0. Wood staked New England (7-1-3) to an early lead when he scored unassisted in the 19th minute. Jones added an insurance goal in the 62nd minute, scoring unassisted. Wood notched his third goal this season and Jones’ netter was his first. The Revolution, who kept pace with FC Cincinnati atop the Eastern Conference standings with the victory, entered the match with a 1-4-4 record in their last nine trips to Toronto. Toronto (2-3-6) was coming off a 1-0 victory over New York City FC. Toronto has just two wins in its last 17 matches.

