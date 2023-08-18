Wood headers home late winner for Nottingham Forest against Sheffield United

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Chris Wood has come off the bench to score an 89th-minute winner for Nottingham Forest to top Sheffield United 2-1 in the English Premier League. Forest earned its first points after defeat at Arsenal last week while the Blades have lost their opening two games on their return to the top-flight after two seasons away. Forest looked like being held by the Blades after Taiwo Awoniyi’s third-minute opener was canceled out by Gus Hamer’s delightful strike shortly after halftime. But after Forest labored in the second half, Wood came up with the goods near the end when he headed home.

