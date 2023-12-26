Wood haunts former team with hat trick as Nottingham Forest beats Newcastle 3-1

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Chris Wood has scored a hat trick against his former club as Nottingham Forest beat Newcastle 3-1 in the Premier League. Wood signed with Newcastle for 25 million pounds ($32 million) in January before joining Forest in the summer. He took advantage of woeful defending at St. James’ Park to help Forest end a seven-match winless league run and give new manager Nuno Espirito Santo his first victory. Newcastle took a 23rd-minute lead through Alexander Isak’s penalty but Wood pulled Forest even just before halftime. Wood ran onto a pass from Anthony Elanga to put Forest in front in the 53rd minute. He then clinched the victory seven minutes later. The win lifts Forest up to 16th place. Newcastle’s fourth defeat in five league games keeps it seventh.

