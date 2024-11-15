Wood has career high 17 points in No. 16 Duke women’s 84-49 win over Dayton

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Wood came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points, Toby Fournier added 15 and No. 16 Duke defeated Dayton 84-49 on Thursday night. Wood was 8-of-11 shooting and led the Blue Devils with nine points in the first half when they took a 37-23 lead. Reigan Richardson added 12, Oluchi Okananwa 11 and Ashlon Jackson and Vanessa de Jesus 10 each for Duke (3-1), which shot 50%. The Blue Devils made only 9 of 19 free throws and had 16 turnovers but they turned 24 Flyers turnovers in 32 points and dominated paint points 48-12. Ivy Wolf hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Ajok Madol added 12 points for Dayton (2-1).

