Wood double beats Leicester and lifts Forest into Premier League top five

LEICESTER, England (AP) — New Zealander Chris Wood was the main man again for Nottingham Forest as it beat Leicester CIty 3-1 away from home to move into fifth place in the English Premier League. Wood’s goal gave Forest a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday and his second-half double was the difference on Friday at its Midlands rival. Wood’s brace was his sixth and seventh goals of the season. Ryan Yates put Forest ahead after 16 minutes only to see Jamie Vardy equalize seven minutes later. Forest goes fifth, while Leicester sits in 14th place.

