Woo pitches shutout ball for 6 innings, Moore has 2 homers and 4 RBIs as Mariners beat Yankees 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan Woo pitched shutout ball at Yankee Stadium for the second straight season, Dylan Moore homered twice with four RBIs and the Seattle Mariners held on to beat New York 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Ty France and Luke Raley also homered for the Mariners, who dealt the Yankees their first consecutive losses since April 29 and 30 at Baltimore. Seattle rallied from a three-run, ninth-inning deficit for a 5-4 victory in the series opener that stopped New York’s seven-game winning streak.

In a matchup of division leaders, New York trailed 4-0 before Gleyber Torres hit a three-run homer in the seventh off Trent Thornton, just Torres’ third home run this season.

Raley led off the eighth with a home run on the first Yankees pitch by Clayton Andrews, brought up from the minor leagues on Monday when Ian Hamilton was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

Moore, the Mariners’ No. 9 hitter, put Seattle ahead with a two-run homer to left in the third off Clarke Schmidt (5-2), added an RBI single in a two-run seventh and hit an opposite-field solo homer to right in the ninth against Nick Burdi for his sixth homer this year and third career two-homer game.

Woo (2-0) allowed two hits over six innings, Austin Wells’ single in the second and Alex Verdugo’s double in the fourth. The 24-year-old right-hander, making his third start of the season after recovering from right elbow inflammation, walked none and struck out seven, including Juan Soto twice. He opened with first-pitch strikes to 15 of 20 batters. The 24-year-old right-hander threw 58 of 77 pitches for strikes.

Woo threw 5 1/3 hitless innings at Yankee Stadium last June 22 for his first major league win, leaving after a pair of hits in the sixth.

Andrés Muñoz finished a five-hitter for his second save of the series, striking out Oswaldo Cabrera with two on for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Josh Rojas doubled with one out in the third for Seattle’s first hit, ending an 0-for-15 slide, and Moore drove a full-count sweeper into the left-field seats. France homered off Dennis Santana in the seventh.

Schmidt, who had won his previous three starts, allowed five hits in five innings. Yankees starters have thrown at least four innings in each of the first 50 games, matching 1989 for the second-longest streak at the start of New York’s season after 58 in 1904.

Seattle right fielder Dominic Canzone made diving backhand catches on Anthony Volpe in the first and Cabrera in the third.

Giancarlo Stanton fouled out to the catcher with two on in the seventh, dropping to 4 for 44 as a pinch hitter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole threw batting practice for the first time since developing an elbow ailment during spring training. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner is on track for a late June return. … 3B DJ LeMahieu, sidelined since breaking his right foot with a foul ball on March 16, went 1 for 3 with an RBI single for Class A Hudson Valley at Brooklyn. LeMahieu played five innings in the field. He could return next week at the Los Angeles Angels. … RHP Tommy Kahnle, sidelined since spring training with shoulder inflammation, is to be activated Wednesday.

UP NEXT

LHP Nestor Cortes (2-4, 3.56) starts for the Yankees on Wednesday and RHP Bryce Miller (3-4, 3.08) for the Mariners. Cortes beat the Chicago White Sox last week for his first win since April 8. Miller is 0-3 with a 4.13 ERA in five starts since beating Cincinnati on April 17.

