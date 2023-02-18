Wong, Pack combine for 51 in No. 15 Miami’s win over Wake

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 27 points, Nijel Pack finished with 24 and No. 15 Miami beat Wake Forest 96-87. Saturday afternoon. Norchard Omier had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting while Jordan Miller added 14 points for the Hurricanes. It was Miami’s sixth straight win, and the Hurricanes are 15-0 at home. Tyree Appleby scored 15 points and Damari Monsanto and Cameron Hildreth had 14 each for the Demon Deacons. Andrew Carr and Mathew Marsh finished with 12 points each.

