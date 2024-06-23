Wong and Refsnyder homer, and the Red Sox take series from Reds with 7-4 victory

CINCINNATI (AP) — Connor Wong and Rob Refsnyder each hit two-run homers as the Boston Red Sox took the series from the Cincinnati Reds with a 7-4 victory on Sunday.

Boston improved to 24-16 on the road, fourth-best in the majors. The Red Sox have won seven of eight and are now a season-best six games over .500.

Jarren Duran led off for Boston and went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs.

It was a bullpen day for the Red Sox who used eight pitchers. Zack Kelly who threw six pitches while earning the victory on Saturday, started and tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Greg Weissert (3-1) was credited with the victory.

Wong extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a two-run home run in the fourth inning off Reds starter Nick Lodolo to put the Red Sox ahead 2-0. Lodolo (8-3) took the loss for Cincinnati.

Refsnyder’s two-run homer, his third of the season, came in the sixth off Brent Suter to lift Boston to a 7-1 lead.

The Reds scored three runs in the sixth off Brad Keller, including Tyler Stephenson’s RBI double.

Kenley Jansen allowed one hit in the ninth and recorded his 15th save.

Reds manager David Bell was ejected in the fourth inning by home plate umpire Todd Tichenor for arguing balls and strikes. It was Bell’s third ejection this season and 30th as Reds manager, tying him with Sparky Anderson for most in franchise history.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: 2B Matt McLain ( left shoulder surgery ) had an exam on his shoulder which went well. McLain remains on track to return in August. He has started running and should begin swinging a bat soon.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Right-hander Tanner Houck (7-5, 2.14 ERA) starts Monday against the Blue Jays.

Reds: Right-hander Carson Spiers (0-1, 3.20) starts Monday against the Pirates.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.