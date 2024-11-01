Wonder strike from Aholou gives Angers win at Monaco while Lille and Lyon draw

MONACO (AP) — Lille has extended its unbeaten run to eight games after drawing at home with Lyon 1-1 in Ligue 1. The home side dominated in the first half and went in 1-0 up thanks to a goal from Canadian striker Jonathan David. Lyon controlled the second half and got a deserved equalizer through Malick Fofana. Earlier Friday, Angers won for the second game in a row thanks to a first-half strike from Jean-Eudes Aholou. Angers rose to 14th place. Monaco remains second.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.