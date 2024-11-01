Wonder strike from Aholou gives Angers 1-0 win at high-flying Monaco

MONACO (AP) — Angers has won for the second game in a row thanks to a spectacular first-half strike from Jean-Eudes Aholou. The Ivory Coast striker lashed the ball into the net from 20-odd meters to give Angers a 1-0 win at high-flying Monaco on Friday. It was Angers’ second win in a row and lifts the northwestern club into 14th place in Ligue 1. For Monaco, it marked a second consecutive defeat. The club from the principality remains in second place.

