Wonder goal for Ella Toone as Manchester United wins Women’s FA Cup with 4-0 rout of Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United won its first major trophy by routing Tottenham 4-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Ella Toone’s stunning long-range strike in first-half stoppage time set up victory for Marc Skinner’s team.

United cruised to victory after the break through two goals from Lucia Garcia and another from Rachel Williams.

United quickly made up for defeat to Chelsea in last year’s final by lifting the trophy 12 months on.

Toone’s wonder goal broke Tottenham’s resistance when she curled the ball into the top corner from around 20 yards (meters) in the third minute of time added on in the first half.

Williams doubled United’s lead with a powerful header nine minutes after the break.

United effectively sealed victory three minutes later, this time through Garcia, who was named player of the match.

Seizing on a weak clearance from Spurs goalkeeper Becky Spencer, Garcia pounced to score from close range.

She added her second and United’s fourth in the 74th minute by lifting a shot into the top corner from inside the box.

It is the first time since Birmingham’s victory in 2012 that the cup hasn’t been won by one of Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City.

