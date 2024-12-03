Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis takes full-time leadership job at FIFA

ZURICH (AP) — Two-time Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis has taken a full-time job with FIFA as its chief football officer. Ellis started working with FIFA after leading the United States to back-to-back world titles in 2015 and 2019. She will continue to work alongside Arsène Wenger who is FIFA chief of global football development. Their working partnership started in 2021 when they promoted FIFA’s failed campaign to double the number of World Cups by playing them every two years instead of four. Ellis has been president of NWSL club the San Diego Wave and left on Tuesday.

