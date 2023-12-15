Women’s World Cup winner Spain finally rises to the top of FIFA rankings ahead of United States

ZURICH (AP) — Women’s World Cup winner Spain has risen atop the FIFA rankings after advancing to the final four of the UEFA Nations League. Spain finished top of a Nations League group this month that included Sweden, which had led the most recent FIFA rankings published in August after the Women’s World Cup. Spain now is No. 1 for the first time, ahead of the United States, France and England. Sweden dropped four places to No. 5. FIFA said Spain became the fourth nation to top the women’s rankings since they were created in 2003. The others were the U.S., Germany and Sweden.

