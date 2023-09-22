Women’s World Cup goals by Caicedo, Kerr and Zaneratto nominated by FIFA for annual Puskas Award

ZURICH (AP) — Goals scored by Linda Caicedo, Sam Kerr and Bia Zaneratto at the Women’s World Cup are among 11 nominated by FIFA for the annual Puskas Award. Voting opened on FIFA’s website for fans worldwide to pick their top three goals. The qualifying period started when the men’s World Cup ended last December and ran through the Women’s World Cup final on Aug. 20. Caicedo’s goal was scored for Colombia against Germany in a group-stage game. Kerr’s goal was in Australia’s 3-1 semifinal loss to England. Zaneratto scored for Brazil against Panama in their group. Voting closes on Oct. 10.

