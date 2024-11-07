Women’s World Cup finalists Spain and England drawn in same Nations League group

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Spain and England have been drawn together in a group for the 2025 Women’s Nations League that will repeat their 2023 Women’s World Cup final. World champion Spain and European champion England also will face Belgium and Portugal in the group. Games are games played from Feb. 19 to June 3. The four top-tier Nations League groups included Euro 2022 runner-up Germany being pooled with the Netherlands, Austria and Scotland. France is in a group with Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. Italy will play Denmark, Sweden and Wales. The four group winners advance to two-leg semifinals in October.

